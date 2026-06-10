Iran claims 70% of targets hit in dawn strikes on regional US bases

Iran claims 70% of targets hit in dawn strikes on regional US bases

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An Iranian military source has claimed that preliminary assessments indicate significant success in Wednesday’s strikes on US bases across the Middle East, with around 70% of pre-planned targets reportedly struck.

According to the source, initial analysis of satellite imagery and field intelligence provided by Iran’s foreign intelligence service points to what it described as notable results from the operation carried out in the early hours of Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Fars News Agency.

The source said that long-range ballistic missiles and drones belonging to Iran’s armed forces, after passing through air defence systems deployed at US bases, struck pre-designated targets in Al Azraq in Jordan, Al Asalem in Kuwait, and the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain.

The official added that, based on preliminary data, 70% of the planned targets were successfully hit.

News.Az