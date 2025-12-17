IPL: Baramulla pacer Auqib Nabi sold for ₹8.4 crore

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kashmir erupted in celebration after 29-year-old pacer Auqib Nabi Dar, from Sheeri, a small hamlet in north Kashmir, was bought by Delhi Capitals for ₹8.4 crore.

With a base price of just ₹30 lakh, Auqib, who had an impressive season this year, finally secured the breakthrough he had been waiting for, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

The news brought joy not only to his village and relatives in Baramulla town but also to cricket fans across the Valley, who applauded the cricketer’s resilience and dedication. “Today he was rewarded for his hard work of over a decade. Everybody here is happy. I am thankful to the BCCI and the franchise that selected my son. I have no words to express this joy,” said his father, Ghulam Nabi Dar, a teacher by profession. Villagers also credited his success to the unwavering support of his father.

Zubair Ahmad Dar, general secretary of the Baramulla Cricket Forum, said, “The IPL will now open the door for him to international fixtures, and he may soon represent the national side. Auqib has performed well in Ranji and Duleep Trophy tournaments, and we hope he will do wonders in the IPL too.”

Zubair said his selection would now inspire other youngsters of the Valley especially north Kashmir. “Now onwards he (Aquib) will be our role model,” said a young cricketer who was bursting crackers along with other enthusiasts in Baramulla town. Even fellow cricketers of his local club — Baramulla Reds — were all praise for his achievement. “I was his first captain. From day one, I had an intuition that he will get a big breakthrough,” said Zubair.

Soon after the news about his IPL break came, social media was abuzz with praise. “From local grounds to the grandest T20 league in the world, you now represent each and every one of us. Our hearts are filled with pride, gratitude and excitement as we wait to celebrate your performances. Kashmir is proud,” wrote Sultan Warriors, a prominent club from Kashmir.

News.Az