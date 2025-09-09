Iran backs Venezuela against U.S. threats, vows stronger ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian pledged full support for Venezuela's territorial integrity in a phone call with President Nicolas Maduro, his office said on Tuesday, amid U.S. threats of military action against Caracas under the pretext of fighting drug cartels, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Pezeshkian said Iran "strongly condemns any aggression against countries' territorial integrity" and voiced hope Venezuela would remain "victorious and proud" through unity and resilience.

The Iranian president said his country's experience showed "U.S. and Israeli objectives failed due to our internal unity," adding that Washington had long relied on "fake propaganda and false narratives" to justify violating international law. He expressed readiness to expand cooperation with Venezuela, calling it a "friend and ally."

Maduro, for his part, praised Iran's support and said Venezuela's "exemplary" unity among government, people, and armed forces had strengthened its defenses. He accused Washington of running a propaganda campaign to damage his country's reputation, but vowed Venezuela would "stand decisively" against any threat.

Maduro said Venezuela would use all its capacities to promote ties with Tehran.

The United States has deployed warships near Venezuela's coast and stationed F-35 fighter jets in Puerto Rico. Earlier this month, the U.S. military killed 11 people in a strike on a Venezuelan vessel it said was carrying narcotics.

