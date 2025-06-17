Yandex metrika counter

Iran bans officials from using mobile phones

  • Middle East
Source: TASNIM

Iran’s Cybersecurity Command has banned government officials, high-ranking personnel, and their security teams from using any devices connected to public communication and telecommunication networks, News.Az reports citing TASNIM.

It is worth noting that in recent hours, some Israeli officials and media have pointed to the Hezbollah satellite incident in Lebanon, suggesting that related developments have also occurred in Iran.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

