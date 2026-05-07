Iran begins reconstruction of B1 Bridge damaged in US-Israeli strikes - VIDEO

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Iran has begun reconstruction work on the B1 Bridge in the city of Karaj, west of Tehran, after it was damaged in what Iranian authorities describe as “illegal” US-Israeli strikes.

Hooshang Bazvand, CEO of Iran’s Construction and Transport Development Company, said the first phase of the project involves debris removal and is expected to be completed within a week, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

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He added that the full reconstruction of the bridge is expected to take less than a year and will be carried out entirely by Iranian contractors.

The B1 Bridge, which stands 136 metres high and spans 1,050 metres across the Bilaqan River in Karaj, is considered one of Iran’s major engineering projects. It had been scheduled for completion earlier this year.

According to Press TV, the structure was deliberately targeted in airstrikes on 2 April, resulting in significant damage. Iranian authorities say the attacks killed 13 people and injured more than 150 others.

Iranian contractors have launched the rebuild of Karaj's Bridge B1, damaged in a US-Israeli strike.



Debris removal is underway, with full restoration expected in under a year at a cost of 3.7 trillion tomans.



Follow: https://t.co/B3zXG74hnU pic.twitter.com/x4bmYlFNqF — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) May 7, 2026

The report described the strikes as a “heinous crime” and added that they were acknowledged by US President Donald Trump in a social media post. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the attacks at the time, saying strikes on civilian infrastructure, including unfinished bridges, would not weaken Iran’s resolve.

News.Az