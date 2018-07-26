Iran calls for broadening of tourism co-op with Azerbaijan

Iran has conducted negotiations with the Azerbaijani officials on the development of mutual cooperation in the field of health tourism, Vice-President, and Head of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization Ali Asghar Monesan said, IRNA reported.

He made the remarks while visiting the northwestern province of Ardebil.

Referring to the fact that Azerbaijani tourists visit Iran for medical care and visiting Iranian religious sites, Monesan urged for improvement of eco-tourism between the two countries.

