Iran calls on UNSC to impose strong sanctions against Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister called on the UN Security Council to impose effective sanctions on Israel under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, News.Az reports citing IRNA .

"It is high time that the rule of law be restored, and the overdue justice be served. The UN Security Council should impose effective sanctions against the Israeli regime under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations," Kazem Gharibabadi said in a statement addressing before the 6th Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations.

News.Az