Iran-China ties contribute to regional security: official

Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, emphasized the beneficial effects of Iran-China cooperation on regional security and economic prosperity.

During a visit to Russia, Ahmadian held a meeting with Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party Chen Wenqing on Thursday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Pointing to the civilizational history of the two nations, Ahmadian said cooperation between Iran and China will bring about security and economic prosperity in the region.

It is necessary for the independent states to hold constant consultations to ensure regional security, the Iranian official said, adding, “Today’s security mechanisms in the world are not fair, as the West takes advantage of them.”

Ahmadian also pointed to a visit that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian plans to pay to China in the near future, stressing the need for efforts to raise the level of trade exchanges on a par with the political relations.

He assured China that Iran would always keep its allies informed about the course of its negotiations with the other parties.

For his part, Wenqing described Iran as one of the influential countries in the region, saying China attaches significance to its ties with Iran.

Hailing a new course in the relations between Beijing and Tehran, he warned against the hostile plots against the bilateral cooperation and noted that mutual interaction will reach a high level thanks to the efforts of the official of the two countries.

Wenqing also expressed hope that China and Iran would agree on a road map to cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

News.Az