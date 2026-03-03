Yandex metrika counter

Iranian Revolutionary Guards claim strikes in northern Iraq

Photo: Al Jazeera

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced it has destroyed sites in Iraq’s northern Kurdish region, targeting groups accused of planning operations inside Iran, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The IRGC described the locations as hostile bases aiming to infiltrate Iranian territory. No immediate response has come from authorities in Iraqi Kurdistan regarding the reported attacks.


By Aysel Mammadzada

