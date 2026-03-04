Iran claims it had no choice but to respond to US-Israeli strikes

Iran claims it had no choice but to respond to US-Israeli strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian informed neighboring Gulf countries that Iran had "no choice" but to respond to recent attacks by the US and Israel.

He said the attacks on 28 February forced Iran to fire hundreds of missiles and drones targeting US military bases and civilian infrastructure in Gulf states, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Oman, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian said Iran tried, “with your assistance,” to avoid a war. He added that the US-Israel strikes left Iran with no option but to defend itself.

The president emphasised that he respects the sovereignty of neighbouring countries and believes peace in the region “must be ensured by the countries of the region.”

News.Az