Iran condemns US-Israeli strikes on heavy water facilities as ‘crime against human health’

“Our scientific progress will not be halted, nor will our resolve to serve global peace and health,” the organisation wrote in a post on X on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

It said this determination remains unchanged despite what it described as ongoing “atrocities” against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities since February 28, including sites linked to nuclear medicine and heavy water production.

The AEOI also said heavy water and its derivatives are essential for medical treatment, disease research and advanced industries, adding: “The US Israeli attack on Iran’s heavy water facility is a crime against science and human health.”

According to Press TV, facilities including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in southern Iran, the Khondab heavy water complex in Arak, and a yellowcake production site in Ardakan, Yazd, have been targeted in recent strikes.

The AEOI has condemned the attacks as “war crimes”.

Separately, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote to the United Nations Secretary-General, warning of environmental risks linked to the strikes.

He referred in particular to reported attacks near the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, which have allegedly prompted the evacuation of Russian personnel involved in its construction.

“The aggressors’ repeated strikes in the vicinity of the active nuclear power plant in Bushehr is extremely alarming; their proximity to an active nuclear facility constitutes an intolerable escalation entailing a grave risk of radiological release,” he warned.