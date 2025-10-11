Iran condemns US military actions in Latin America, Caribbean

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated that the United States' destabilizing actions in the Caribbean and Latin American regions—especially its recent military attacks on Venezuela's vessels—pose a serious threat to regional stability, peace, and international security.

He condemned the US military attacks on fishing boats in the region and the threat of resorting to force against Venezuela’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

He added such actions are a “clear violation” of the principles of the United Nations Charter and fundamental rules of international law.

According to the statement, the Iranian spokesperson called on the Security Council and the UN chief to immediately heed the “dangerous” situation arising from the “US insistence on illegal intervention in the internal affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela as an independent member state of the United Nations.”

So far, the US military has carried out four deadly strikes in the Caribbean since it increased its maritime forces for what President Donald Trump has declared an “armed conflict” with drug cartels.

In a letter to the UN Security Council on Thursday, Venezuela’s government requested an emergency session focused on the US military actions in recent weeks in the waters off the South American country.

Late last month, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro warned that any aggression against his country will be met with a united regional response, emphasizing that the Bolivarian state would not become a colony or subordinate to any foreign power.

News.Az