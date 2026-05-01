"Act of aggression": Iran rejects US self-defense claims

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Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly rejected Washington’s justification for its military actions against the country, calling them “an act of aggression” rather than self-defense.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei made the remarks on social media, responding to a US State Department explanation that described its involvement in the conflict as being carried out at the request of an Israeli ally and as part of both collective self-defense and Washington’s own right to self-defense, News.Az reports.

Baghaei questioned that rationale directly, asking what Iran was supposedly defending itself against and whether any armed attack by Iran had taken place to justify such a response. He stated that there was no such attack and insisted that the justification of self-defense was unfounded.

He concluded that the military action against Iran could not be classified as self-defense and described it instead as “an act of aggression” against the country.

The exchange reflects ongoing sharp tensions in rhetoric between Tehran and Washington, particularly over recent regional conflicts involving Iran and its allies.

News.Az