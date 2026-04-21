Iran considers 2026 World Cup withdrawal amid security and political concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian government has placed the national football team's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup under review, citing significant security risks and geopolitical tensions.

According to reports on April 21, 2026, Minister of Youth and Sports Ahmad Donyamali confirmed that while logistical preparations continue, the final decision to travel to the tournament—co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico—will be made by high-level state authorities, including the National Security Council, News.Az reports, citing Sports.NDTV.

Iran, which qualified for the expanded 48-team tournament and is placed in Group G alongside Belgium, New Zealand, and Egypt, has expressed deep concern over playing matches on U.S. soil.

The Iranian football federation previously requested that its scheduled games in Los Angeles and Seattle be relocated to Mexico, a proposal FIFA has yet to officially grant. These concerns were intensified by remarks from former U.S. President Donald Trump, who suggested that the safety of Iranian athletes could not be guaranteed in the current political climate.

While FIFA President Gianni Infantino has publicly backed Iran's participation and urged the separation of sports and politics, the Iranian government maintains that a "strong presence" depends entirely on ensuring the physical safety of their players and staff.

News.Az