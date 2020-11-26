News.az
National Security Council
Ivory Coast boosts border security as refugees flee Mali violence
14 Nov 2025-15:59
Iran pauses controversial new dress code law
17 Dec 2024-09:44
Turkish National Security Council to mull Baku-Yerevan normalization
25 Jul 2024-10:18
Türkiye calls for preventing ‘heinous acts’ that target Islam
10 Aug 2023-00:23
Solution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict will contribute to global stability - Turkish NSC
08 Jun 2023-16:41
White House says it will work closely with Mexico on kidnapping case of 4 Americans
07 Mar 2023-09:12
Russia turning to Iran for drones because "sanctions are biting," US official says
14 Jul 2022-19:18
Turkiye says military operations on southern borders needed for security
26 May 2022-18:38
Azerbaijan Defense Minister met with Secretary General of Turkish National Security Council
12 May 2022-18:31
Erdogan discussed situation in Nagorno-Karabakh with National Security Council
26 Nov 2020-00:04
