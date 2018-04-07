Iran could help Azerbaijan export electricity to other countries – envoy

Iran could help Azerbaijan export electricity to other countries – envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran could help Azerbaijan to export its electricity to other countries, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Iran Bunyad Huseynov said referring to electricity swap cont

Iran's transit route in comparison to other routes is much economic and is 40 percent cheaper in terms of costs and 60 percent shorter in terms of time, the envoy said in an interview with IRNA.

Commodities are shipped from Mumbai in India to Iran's Bandar Abbas on the southern coast of Persian Gulf and then transferred to Azerbaijan's Astara and then Russia, the diplomat elaborated explaining the low cost of Iran's transit routes.

He said that if the two countries' railways are connected, commodities loaded on the train in Bandar Abbas can be easily transferred to Europe and Russia.

Tehran-Baku cooperation is not limited to their bilateral ties and there have been trilateral and multilateral agreements between these two neighboring countries with other partners in the region including Georgia, Russia and Turkey, the envoy believes.

Power plants of Azerenergy JSC, Azerbaijan’s electricity producer, generated almost 6 billion kilowatt hour of electricity in January-March 2018.

Azerenergy’s power plants generated over 1.95 billion kilowatt hour of electricity in March 2018 as compared to 1.96 billion kilowatt hour in March 2017.

In 2017, Azerenergy generated 21.9 billion kilowatt hour of electricity as compared to about 22.6 billion kilowatt hour in 2016.

News.Az

News.Az