Iran declares 'historic victory', says US forced to accept its proposal

In a statement addressed to the “noble, great, and heroic nation of Iran”, the Supreme National Security Council said the enemy had suffered what it described as an undeniable defeat and now saw “no way forward but to submit to the will of the great nation of Iran and the honourable Axis of Resistance”, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

According to the statement, the United States has agreed to a 10-point proposal committing Washington to:

no new aggression against Iran

continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz

acceptance of enrichment

removal of all primary sanctions

removal of all secondary sanctions

termination of all UN Security Council resolutions

termination of all Board of Governors resolutions

payment of compensation to Iran

withdrawal of US combat forces from the region

cessation of war on all fronts, including against the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon

“Iran has achieved a great victory and has forced criminal America to accept its own 10-point proposal,” the statement said.

The council described the past 40 days as one of the “heaviest combined battles in history”, claiming that Iran and its allies in Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and the occupied Palestinian territories inflicted blows that “the historical memory of the world will never forget”.

It further claimed that “Iran and the Resistance have almost completely destroyed the American military machine in the region”, inflicting “crushing and deep blows” on infrastructure and capabilities built up over many years.

Within the occupied territories, Resistance forces had dealt “devastating and crushing blows to the enemy’s forces, infrastructure, facilities, and assets”, the statement added.

The council also claimed that the United States had realised within 10 days of the start of the war that it could not win.

“Not only did none of the enemy’s main objectives materialise, but the enemy realised from about 10 days after the start of the war that it would have no ability to win this war,” it said, adding that Washington subsequently sought to establish contact with Iran and request a ceasefire.

The statement said the enemy had initially expected a quick military victory, believing Iran’s missile and drone capabilities would be “quickly extinguished”, and accused “global Zionism” of misleading the US leadership.

While declaring victory, the council urged continued vigilance.

“We congratulate all the people of Iran on this victory,” it said, “and emphasise that until the details of this victory are finalised, there remains a need for resilience, prudence, and unity among the people of Iran.”

The announcement came hours after US President Donald Trump said he had agreed to a two-week suspension of bombing and attacks on Iran, subject to Tehran reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he would “suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks”, describing the move as a “double-sided ceasefire”.

He added that the suspension was “subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz”.

According to Press TV, in line with a directive from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and approval by the Supreme National Security Council, negotiations will be held in Islamabad to finalise the details.

The report said the talks would begin on Friday and take place within a maximum of 15 days, with Iran allocating two weeks for negotiations, a timeframe that may be extended by mutual agreement.

The council said it was essential to maintain national unity during this period and described the negotiations as “an extension of the battlefield”, calling on all political groups to support the process.

“If the enemy’s surrender on the battlefield is transformed into a decisive political achievement in the negotiations, we will celebrate this great historic victory together,” the statement said. “Otherwise, we will fight side by side on the battlefield until all the demands of the Iranian people are met.”

“Our hands are on the trigger, and the moment the slightest mistake is made by the enemy, it will be answered with full force.”