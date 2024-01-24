Iran declines nomination of former Iranian president to Council of Experts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's candidacy for the Council of Experts (a special state body in Iran that elects the country's Supreme Leader) has not been approved.

The information was spread by one of Iran's state-run news agencies.

According to the information, the Supervisory Board has not considered Hassan Rouhani's candidacy suitable. At the same time, a representative of the Constitutional Review Board Tahan Nazif said that the names of candidates for the Board of Experts have not yet been announced to the Iranian Interior Ministry, and it is expected to be done by the end of the day.

To note, Iran will hold an election for the 6th Council of Experts and the 12th Parliament of the Islamic Council (parliament) on March 1.

News.Az