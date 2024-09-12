Iran denies ballistic missile transfer, summons European envoys

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran summoned four European ambassadors Thursday after they imposed new sanctions over its alleged supply of ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine, which Tehran denies.

The British, Dutch, French, and German envoys “were summoned by the ministry of foreign affairs following sanctions and unconstructive remarks by European parties,” the official IRNA news agency reported.Britain, France, and Germany announced new sanctions Tuesday targeting Iranian air transport in response to what they said was Tehran’s delivery of ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the Ukraine war.“We will be taking immediate steps to cancel bilateral air services agreements with Iran,” the three European countries said in a joint statement, adding that they would also “work towards imposing sanctions on Iran Air.”The Netherlands summoned Iran’s ambassador on Wednesday over the alleged missile transfer, Iranian media reported, prompting the reciprocal action by Tehran.During Thursday’s meeting, Iran’s Foreign Ministry “strongly condemned… recent destructive actions and statements” by European officials, IRNA said.“The insistence on adopting such positions and actions is considered a continuation of the West’s hostile policy against the Iranian people,” it added.Iran has denied it delivered any weapons to Russia for use in the Ukraine war and vowed to respond to the fresh sanctions.Britain called in Iran’s envoy in London on Wednesday and warned him his government would face a “significant response” if it continued to supply Russia with missiles to use in Ukraine.The United States has also stepped up sanctions on Iran, including on flag carrier Iran Air “for operating or having operated in the transportation sector of the Russian Federation economy,” the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

