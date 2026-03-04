Iran denies contacting CIA for talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has denied a report by the New York Times suggesting that operatives from its Ministry of Intelligence indicated a willingness to engage in talks with the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency about ending the war.

The report is "pure falsehood and psychological warfare," Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency said Wednesday, citing a source from the Ministry of Intelligence, News.Az reports.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Iranian intelligence operatives reached out to the CIA through an unnamed country’s spy agency, according to Middle Eastern officials and officials from a Western nation who spoke on condition of anonymity.

News.Az