US suspends plans to sanction Chinese spy agency

The United States has suspended plans to sanction China’s Ministry of State Security over a large-scale cyber espionage campaign, in order to maintain a trade truce agreed earlier this year, News.Az reports, citing the Financial Times.

Chinese-linked hackers had previously targeted numerous U.S. and international telecommunications companies, as well as a U.S. state Army National Guard network, in a years-long cyberespionage operation known as Salt Typhoon.

President Donald Trump’s administration will not implement major new export controls against China, according to several U.S. officials and sources familiar with the matter, the report said.

The move follows months of trade tensions sparked by U.S. tariffs. On October 30, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump reached a framework agreement in South Korea, under which Washington agreed not to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese imports, while China delayed plans for an export licensing regime on key rare earth minerals and magnets.


