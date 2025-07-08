Iran denies Trump’s claim of upcoming nuclear talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has rejected US President Donald Trump's statements about resumed nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

"No request for a meeting has been made to the American side from our side," the senior Iranian diplomat said on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump claimed that US-Iran nuclear talks are back on the schedule, with a meeting set to take place in Oslo, Norway, in the coming days.

"They want to talk," Trump claimed while speaking to reporters on Monday night.

