Iran executes two men convicted over alleged MKO attacks, judiciary says

Babak Alipour and Pouya Qobadi, described by authorities as members of an MKO cell operating inside Iran, were sentenced to death for “waging war against the state” following legal proceedings and confirmation of the verdict by the Supreme Court, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

According to the statement, the pair were accused of using launcher-type weapons to attack sensitive facilities and public buildings in the capital.

Alipour was reported to have travelled from Gilan province to Tehran to carry out an attack, during which he allegedly fired four explosive devices at a state building, two of which detonated.

Following the incident, he reportedly hid for three days in an MKO safe house before being identified and arrested by intelligence forces. Components of explosive devices were allegedly found at the location.

Press TV also reported that Alipour had previously been involved in a launcher attack on the entrance of the Ministry of Intelligence building alongside other MKO members, including Mohammad Taghavi-Sangdehi and Akbar Daneshvarkar, who have also been executed.

Qobadi was arrested while allegedly attempting to cross the border from Mahabad in West Azerbaijan province to a neighbouring country.

Investigators said MKO operatives had instructed him to receive training abroad in order to lead a network inside Iran. He was also accused of preparing explosive devices at a safe house before his arrest.

Both men were charged with sedition, membership in a banned organisation, illegal border crossing, use of explosive launchers against public property, and coordination with MKO leadership via Telegram to undermine national security.

The judiciary said the verdict was based on intelligence reports, confessions, seized weapons, and other evidence.