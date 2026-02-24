Iran expects to reach fair agreement with the United States as soon as possible

Iran will resume talks with the United States in Geneva with the determination to achieve a fair agreement as soon as possible. This was announced by Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"Building on the agreements reached in the previous round of talks, Iran will resume negotiations with the United States in Geneva with the determination to achieve a fair and equitable agreement as soon as possible," the Foreign Minister said in a statement published in X, News.az reports, citing CNN.

"We have a historic opportunity to conclude an unprecedented agreement that takes into account mutual interests and ensures mutual benefit. A deal is achievable, but only if diplomacy is prioritized," the minister emphasized.

News.Az