Iran foils Israeli plot to assassinate Foreign Minister Araghchi

Iranian intelligence services have reportedly thwarted a major assassination attempt targeting Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran, according to a senior government adviser.

Mohammad Hossein Rangbaran, a senior official and adviser to the Foreign Ministry, confirmed that the conspiracy was neutralized by what he described as “precise security measures,” News.Az reports, citing Al Mayadeen.

Describing the attempt as “a large conspiracy,” Rangbaran credited Iran’s intelligence community—referred to as “our unknown soldiers”—for preventing what could have been a serious act of aggression in recent days.

The development comes as Araghchi prepares to participate in crucial Geneva talks with the European troika—Germany, France, and the UK—amid growing tensions between Iran and the Israeli occupation. In a post on X, Rangbaran directly linked the assassination attempt to Araghchi’s diplomatic engagement, implying that the Israeli regime sought to undermine Iran’s position through covert violence.

Rangbaran emphasized that the threat was “real and serious,” reflecting the high-stakes nature of the current regional crisis and the symbolic significance of Araghchi’s diplomatic role.

