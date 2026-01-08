Iran forces storm hospital after western protests

+ ↺ − 16 px

An observers’ team has confirmed videos showing Iranian security forces attacking a hospital in Ilam, western Iran, on the night of January 3–4, 2026.

The footage shows security forces firing shotguns and using tear gas inside and around the hospital as they attempt to detain protesters who had been injured earlier in the day, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Hours before the hospital raid, security forces opened fire on a peaceful protest in the nearby town of Arkavaz, killing several demonstrators, according to local reports. Witnesses say the wounded were transferred to Khomeini Hospital in Ilam, where further clashes broke out between residents trying to protect injured protesters and armed security units, including motorcycle forces.

On January 7, Iran’s government announced that it would investigate the incident.

The latest wave of protests began in December 2025, driven by Iran’s worsening economic crisis, and has since spread to dozens of cities across the country. According to HRANA, an Iranian human rights organisation, at least 36 protesters have been killed so far, including children.

The unrest has drawn international attention following comments by US President Donald Trump, who warned Iran’s leadership against the use of lethal force. Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has rejected dialogue with what he described as “rioters”, insisting that security forces must restore order.

News.Az