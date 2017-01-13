Iran gets its first Airbus A321

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has taken delivery of its first Western-built passenger plane Airbus A321 in decades, following the lifting of sanctions last year.

The Airbus A321 landed in Tehran to an official ceremony that included the Iranian Transport Minister Abbas Akhoundi. It had flown from Toulouse in France and its passengers included company chief Fabrice Bregier, BBC reports.

Correspondents say Thursday's arrival is being seen as symbolic of Iran's emergence from decades of economic isolation.

State TV called it "a historic moment for Iran, signalling the end of the sanctions era for the country". "This is a prelude to the delivery of other aircraft and the renovation of Iran's ageing air fleet," it added.

News.Az

