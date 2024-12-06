Iran, Iraq, and Syria FMs affirm Syria's sovereignty and independence in joint statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq and Syria, at the end of their tripartite meeting in Baghdad, issued a joint statement on Friday evening, stressing the preservation of Syria's sovereignty and independence, News.az reports citing IRNA .

According to this joint statement, the foreign ministers of the three countries emphasized that the threat to the security of Syria is a threat to the stability of the entire region and there is no other option but coordination and cooperation, as well as continuous diplomatic consultations between the countries to remove the region from the consequences of tension.Tripartite meeting between foreign ministers of Iran, Syria and Iraq is supporting the Syrian government and nation in their fight against Takfiri terrorists.

