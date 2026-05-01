Iran's Pezeshkian says trust in US ‘destroyed’ after strikes during talks

Iran's Pezeshkian says trust in US ‘destroyed’ after strikes during talks

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said his country’s trust in the United States has been “completely destroyed” following two US and Israeli strikes on Iran during negotiations, and called on Washington to halt what he described as “provocative” rhetoric and actions.

During a phone call on Thursday, Pezeshkian briefed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on the latest developments in Iran-US negotiations hosted in Islamabad, as well as what he described as US and Israeli violations of a ceasefire understanding, News.Az reports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

“Efforts to resolve differences through dialogue and diplomacy have always been on the agenda,” Pezeshkian said.

“But during the negotiations, the United States and the Zionist regime attacked Iran twice, raising the possibility of further such actions, which has led to Iran’s complete distrust of the United States,” he added.

Pezeshkian said Iran needs to see an end to what he described as “inflammatory rhetoric” by US officials and “provocative actions” as a prerequisite for rebuilding confidence.

He urged Washington to demonstrate seriousness in pursuing negotiations aimed at a definitive end to the war and to avoid repeating past experiences.

The Iranian president condemned what he described as US and Israeli military actions against the country, including the killing of senior officials, military commanders and civilians. He also cited attacks on hospitals, schools and infrastructure, as well as on Iran’s safeguarded nuclear facilities, calling them violations of international law and “clear instances of war crimes”.

Pezeshkian thanked Lukashenko for Belarus’s “principled and valuable” stance in condemning the war against Iran and expressing solidarity with the Iranian government and people.

Lukashenko, for his part, voiced concern over escalating tensions in West Asia and their security and economic implications for the region and beyond, expressing hope that differences would be resolved through dialogue.

“The absence of mutual trust means negotiations cannot lead to a durable outcome,” Lukashenko said, stressing the need for confidence-building measures.

He described relations between Minsk and Tehran as strategic and growing.

Pezeshkian, in turn, underlined the importance of expanding political, economic and cultural ties with Belarus, saying Iran pursues an “active and balanced” engagement policy based on mutual respect and shared interests.

Both presidents reviewed bilateral relations and stressed the need to deepen cooperation and strengthen political and economic consultations.

Separately, Pezeshkian said a US naval blockade of Iranian ports amounted to an “extension of military operations”, despite an ongoing ceasefire.

“The world has witnessed Iran’s tolerance and conciliation. What is being done under the guise of a naval blockade is an extension of military operations against a nation paying the price for its resistance and independence,” he wrote on X.

“Continuation of this oppressive approach is intolerable,” he added.

News.Az