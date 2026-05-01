US Navy destroyer USS Higgins hit by major fire: Report

+ ↺ − 16 px

A major fire broke out earlier this week aboard the USS Higgins, a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer, knocking out its electricity and propulsion systems, according to U.S. officials, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

The officials said no injuries had been recorded among the ship’s crew as of Wednesday.

Officials reportedly said that the cause of the fire remains unclear, and the vessel’s exact location in the Indo-Pacific region has not been confirmed.

They also added that both the extent of the damage and the timeline for repairs are still unknown at this stage.

The USS Higgins is part of the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed forces in Asia. According to vessel tracking data cited in the report, the destroyer was last known to have been docked in Singapore earlier this year.

As of now, officials have not provided further details on how the fire started or when the ship may return to operational status.

News.Az