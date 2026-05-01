Emma Stone returns to rom-coms after 16 years in ‘The Catch’

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Emma Stone is set to return to romantic comedies, starring alongside Chris Pine in the upcoming film The Catch, scheduled for a theatrical release on May 21, 2027.

The project, backed by Universal Pictures, marks a notable shift for Stone, who has spent recent years focusing on critically acclaimed dramatic roles. The new film will be directed by Dave McCary, known for his work on Saturday Night Live and the indie feature Brigsby Bear. This will be his first major studio romantic comedy, News.Az reports, citing Art Threat.

Production is expected to run from June through October 2026, with filming locations planned in New York and Washington State. The screenplay is written by Patrick Kang and Michael Levin, with additional work by Jen Statsky, co-creator of the hit HBO series Hacks.

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For Stone, the role represents her first leading performance in a romantic comedy since Easy A, the breakout film that helped define her early career. Since then, she has built a reputation through award-winning performances, including her Oscar-winning role in Poor Things.

Pine, known for his roles in blockbuster franchises like Star Trek and Wonder Woman, continues to diversify his filmography with a mix of commercial and character-driven projects. His pairing with Stone is expected to bring both box office appeal and strong on-screen chemistry.

The film will be produced by Shawn Levy and Dan Levine under 21 Laps Entertainment, alongside Michael H. Weber. Industry attention has quickly grown around the project, with the casting announcement generating early buzz as studios look to revive the romantic comedy genre for theatrical audiences.

With a high-profile cast, established creative team, and a prime release date, The Catch is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated romantic comedies of 2027.

News.Az