Iran FM praises Lebanon’s “exemplary resistance”, cites US ceasefire terms

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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has praised what he described as Lebanon’s “exemplary resistance” to Israeli attacks and reaffirmed Tehran’s support for the country.

In a phone call on Thursday, Araghchi told Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri that halting what he described as Israeli aggression against Lebanon forms part of the ceasefire understanding between Iran and the United States, News.Az reported, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

Araghchi and Berri discussed developments in Lebanon and the wider region, ongoing Islamabad-mediated negotiations, and other issues of mutual concern.

The two officials condemned Israeli actions against countries in the region, including Lebanon, and called for international measures to end what they described as military operations in southern Lebanon that have caused casualties, destroyed residential areas and infrastructure, and displaced civilians.

“This is part of the Iran-US ceasefire understanding and will remain a priority for the Islamic Republic of Iran in any future process,” Araghchi said, referring to efforts to halt Israeli operations in Lebanon.

Berri, for his part, cited what he described as repeated Israeli violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon and praised the “resistance” of the Lebanese people. He called for increased international pressure and accountability.

Lebanon’s parliament speaker also thanked Iran for its support of Lebanon’s position.

The two sides agreed to continue consultations and coordination.

News.Az