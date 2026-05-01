The SpaceX-Tesla merger: A new AI giant like Berkshire?

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Elon Musk has sparked debate after suggesting that a hypothetical $10 trillion compensation package tied to SpaceX could be justified—while also warning that traditional currency may lose relevance in the distant future.

Responding to a social media post outlining potential milestone-based payouts linked to humanity reaching advanced technological stages, Musk described such a deal as “good” if civilization approaches a Kardashev scale Type II level. At that stage, he argued, economic systems could fundamentally change, adding that “dollars” might no longer be used, with value instead measured in terms of mass and energy, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The comments come amid growing attention around SpaceX’s long-term ambitions, including plans for Mars colonization and the development of orbital data infrastructure. These goals were highlighted in company disclosures tied to a potential initial public offering, reportedly targeting a valuation of around $1.75 trillion.

Musk’s remarks also follow ongoing discussions about his compensation structures across companies. His previous pay package at Tesla, approved by shareholders, drew global attention for its scale and performance-based milestones.

Meanwhile, speculation continues around a possible merger between SpaceX and Tesla. Investor Ross Gerber has suggested such a move could create a diversified technology powerhouse, drawing comparisons to Berkshire Hathaway. Analysts, including Dan Ives, have also pointed to a strong likelihood of a deal materializing in the near future.

Despite the bold projections, SpaceX has acknowledged that many of its long-term initiatives rely on unproven technologies and face risks ranging from engineering challenges to supply chain constraints. Musk’s latest comments underline both the scale of ambition and the uncertainty surrounding the future of space-driven economies.

News.Az