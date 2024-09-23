Iran is not as world media portrays, says President Pezeshkian

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that the portrayal of his country by the world media is inaccurate, News.Az reports citing IRNA .

“Iran is not what the world media are depicting and we are ready to live in peace and security with the entire world,” said Pezeshkian on Monday while addressing a group of US media executives at the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly.He said a main foreign policy priority of his administration would be to establish warm relations with Iran’s neighbors and to avoid any move that could disrupt the internal security of others.The Iranian president said Iran would apply the same policy to its relations with the rest of the world.Pezeshkian said Iran is a country with thousands of years of civilization, adding that he had come to New York to convey Iran’s message to the world during the UNGA event.

