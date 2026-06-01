Mike Pence slams Trump's $1.776B 'weaponization fund'

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Former Vice President Mike Pence has publicly broken ranks with the Trump administration, demanding that it completely abandon a highly controversial $1.776 billion "anti-weaponization fund" that could potentially pay out taxpayer money to January 6 Capitol rioters.

During a fiery interview on Face the Nation, Pence made his stance clear, calling the setup totally unacceptable. The taxpayer-funded initiative was originally established as part of a settlement in President Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS, intended to compensate individuals who claim the legal system was politically "weaponized" against them, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

However, the fund has ignited a massive civil war among Senate Republicans. The backlash intensified after several Trump supporters involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack expressed interest in filing claims. The internal GOP friction grew so severe earlier this month that leadership was forced to abandon separate plans to fund immigration enforcement just to manage the fallout.

Pence, who was personally targeted by rioters while certifying the 2020 election results, praised Senate Republicans who have stood up against the proposal. While he acknowledged that the Justice Department should settle legitimate cases where citizens' rights were trampled on, he drew a hard line at rewarding those who broke the law, stating that anyone who assaulted police officers or vandalized the Capitol should never receive taxpayer money.

The political battle is already spilling into the legal system. On Friday, a federal judge stepped in and temporarily blocked the Justice Department from moving forward with the fund. While the DOJ maintains that the fund is entirely legal, lawmakers are still demanding strict answers on who qualifies for the money and what safeguards will be put in place to block violent offenders.

Pence also accused the current White House of trying to white-wash the reality of the Capitol riots, expressing deep offense over an official timeline that attempted to shift blame onto the Capitol Hill Police. Despite the push by some factions to rewrite history, Pence remained confident that the judgment of history would ultimately honor the lawmakers who returned to the Capitol to do their constitutional duty.

News.Az