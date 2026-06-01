April Eurozone jobless figures miss market expectations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Eurozone’s job market remained highly resilient this spring, with the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate holding steady at 6.3% in April. While the figure didn't quite hit the market’s forecast of a slight drop to 6.2%, it shows complete stability compared to the same period last year.

Across the broader European Union, the headline jobless rate mirrored that stability, locking in at 6% for both the month and the year, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

According to the latest official data from Eurostat, an estimated 13.24 million people across the EU were out of work in April, with 11.08 million of those residing within the euro area. On a month-over-month basis, the numbers show a healthy hiring push: the total number of unemployed individuals shrank by 137,000 in the EU and by 84,000 in the Eurozone compared to March. However, taking a broader, annual view, total unemployment ticked up slightly by 82,000 across the EU and 45,000 in the Eurozone.

The most encouraging takeaway from the April data comes from the younger workforce. Youth unemployment (targeting workers under the age of 25) saw a welcome decline. The youth jobless rate in the EU dipped from 15.6% in March down to 15.1%, while the Eurozone rate fell from 15.1% to 14.7%. This shift means 91,000 fewer young people in the EU—and 50,000 fewer in the Eurozone—were left looking for work compared to the previous month.

The data also highlighted microscopic shifts when broken down by gender. In the EU, the unemployment rate for women ticked down slightly to 6.2% while the male unemployment rate held flat at 5.8%. Within the Eurozone, women’s unemployment edged lower to 6.5% (down from 6.6%), while the male jobless rate eased just a fraction to sit at 6%.

News.Az