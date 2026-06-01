Belgium tightens rules for foreign student visas

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The Belgian government has rolled out a sweeping set of stricter regulations targeting international students, aimed at cracking down on visa abuse and ensuring academic accountability.

The new measures establish rigid academic performance milestones for foreign nationals studying in the country or attempting to renew their student residence permits. Under the updated framework, students must show rapid academic progression to keep their visas, requiring them to earn a minimum of 60 credits within their first two academic years, followed by at least 40 credits every year after that, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The reform also introduces clear, maximum study durations across the board for master’s degrees, advanced master’s programs, certificates, and doctoral paths.

Beyond tracking grades, Belgium is closing loopholes historically used to artificially prolong stays in the country. The government is actively banning the practice of students extending their residency by repeatedly switching courses without graduating. Furthermore, visa requirements are being heavily tightened for anyone applying to non-recognized institutions, a move specifically targeting unapproved arts schools and private business academies.

News.Az