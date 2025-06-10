Iran, Japan FMs stress diplomatic path on nuclear issue

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeo Iwaya held a phone conversation to discuss various bilateral, regional, and international issues, with particular emphasis on nuclear diplomacy and developments related to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Araghchi criticized the “provocative and ill-judged” move by the United States and three European countries to submit an anti-Iran resolution to the IAEA Board of Governors. He said the effort comes at a sensitive moment, as Tehran and Washington continue indirect negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, mediated by Oman, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

“Any uncalculated and destructive decision taken by the Board against Iran will elicit a proportionate response from Tehran,” Araghchi warned, adding that those who use the Agency for political leverage would bear full responsibility for the consequences.

Reaffirming Iran’s longstanding position, Araghchi stated that while Iran has no intention of pursuing nuclear weapons—citing Islamic principles as the foundation of this policy—it will not relinquish its right to peaceful nuclear energy, including uranium enrichment, which is a fundamental national right.

The Iranian diplomat also praised Japan’s historically balanced foreign policy and expressed hope that Tokyo, along with other IAEA Board members, would act in support of diplomacy and dialogue rather than escalation.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeo Iwaya welcomed the ongoing indirect talks between Iran and the United States, and reaffirmed Japan’s support for Iran’s right to the peaceful use of nuclear technology under international law.

Both sides voiced satisfaction with the continuing dialogue and regular diplomatic consultations between Tehran and Tokyo. They expressed hope that such close communication would deepen further and contribute to the expansion of bilateral cooperation across all levels.

News.Az