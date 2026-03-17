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Israel claims Iran's Ali Larijani killed in airstrike

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Israel claims Iran's Ali Larijani killed in airstrike
Source: Reuters

Top Iranian official Ali Larijani was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Iran last night, Defense Minister Israel Katz claimed on Tuesday.

“Larijani and the Basij commander were eliminated overnight and joined the head of the annihilation program, Khamenei, and all the eliminated members of the axis of evil, in the depths of hell,” Katz said during an assessment this morning, according to his office, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

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The IDF confirmed targeting Larijani, the secretary of Iran’s National Security Council.

The IDF, meanwhile, said that a separate strike killed Basij paramilitary force commander Gholamreza Soleimani.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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