Iran open to dialogue while countering pressures simultaneously - official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kamal Kharrazi, the head of Iran's Strategic Council of Foreign Relations (SCFR), emphasized Iran's readiness to engage in dialogue with the US while also countering pressures at the same time, News.az reports citing IRNA .

In an interview with Lebanon's Al Mayadeen TV Network on Monday, Kharrazi emphasized that Iran is open to negotiations while also resisting external pressures.The head of Iran's Strategic Council of Foreign Relations stated that Tehran will determine its actions based on the policies established by the new US administration.He also noted that Iran will respond reciprocally to any action taken against it.

News.Az