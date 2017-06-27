Iran Parliament to counteract US Congress bill

+ ↺ − 16 px

Last week, US senators voted 98-2 to pass the “Countering Iran's Destabilizing Activities Act.”

Iran’s Parliament is weighing a countermeasure against a US Congress bill to impose new sanctions on the Islamic Republic over its missile program, support for resistance groups and rights abuse accusations, PressTV reports.

Last week, US senators voted 98-2 to pass the “Countering Iran's Destabilizing Activities Act.” Before it is signed into law by US President Donald Trump, the measure has to pass the House, where it has hit a procedural problem.

Iran's Parliament has devised a countermeasure, comprising 10 sections and 20 articles, which will be put to discussion when lawmakers return from a recess next week, MP Alaeddin Boroujerdi told the Mizan news agency.

“The plan is rigorous and a countermeasure against the US Congress’ ratification,” said the lawmaker, who also chairs the Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee.

The "Bill Against US Adventurist and Terrorist Activities in the Region” has been devised by the Parliament’s Research Center, MP Kazem Jalali said on Sunday.

It addresses such issues as US support for terrorism and violation of human rights, and Iran's countering of US economic sanctions, the lawmaker said, adding it also envisages support for Iran’s Armed Forces, and Iranians based in the US.

On June 11, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said the legislature was to deliver a “serious” and “clear” response to the US congressional drive.

Larijani said Iran’s countermeasure should incorporate "resistance on the right path of the Revolution and increased convergence" in the face of the enemies' efforts to "blunt Iran's instruments of dignity."

So far under Trump, the US has twice imposed sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities involved in the country’s missile program, which Tehran insists solely serves the purpose of national defense.

News.Az

News.Az