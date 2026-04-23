Iran receives first revenue from Hormuz transit tolls
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Iran has received its first revenue from tolls imposed on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, News.Az reports, citing Tasnim news agency.
Haji Babaei, Second Deputy Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, said that the initial funds collected from the maritime transit fees have been deposited into the country’s Central Bank.
By Nijat Babayev