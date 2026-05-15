Russia claims destruction of two Ukrainian unmanned vessels in Black Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Defense Ministry said two Ukrainian unmanned surface vessels were destroyed in the Black Sea by the country’s Black Sea Fleet.

In a statement summarizing military activity between May 9 and May 15, the ministry said the vessels were targeted in the north-western part of the Black Sea, News.Az reports.

“By forces of the Black Sea Fleet in the north-western part of the Black Sea, two unmanned surface vessels of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed,” the ministry said.

The announcement came as Russian authorities also reported large-scale drone activity overnight on May 15, claiming that 355 unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted across several regions.

Regional governors said 99 drones were downed in the Ryazan region, more than 40 in Rostov, and 18 in Voronezh.

The latest statement follows earlier reporting by the ministry on April 30, when it said four unmanned surface vessels had been destroyed in the Black Sea.

News.Az