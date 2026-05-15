Georgian PM slams EP ban on TV journalists as “absolutely disgraceful”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has described the European Parliament’s decision to suspend the accreditation of journalists from pro-government television channels Imedi, Rustavi 2 and PosTV at its Brussels headquarters as “absolutely disgraceful”.

“We see that European institutions are effectively losing their face. For them, media freedom means nothing. What the United Kingdom started, the European Parliament has now continued. This is a completely disgraceful decision that does not meet any standards,” Kobakhidze said, News.Az reports, citing News Georgia.

He claimed that the decision was driven by “specific politicians with very questionable reputations and backgrounds,” adding that developments reflected what he called a “complete degradation” of the European Parliament.

“The European Parliament has become similar to the Supreme Soviet of the USSR. What we are seeing is a tragic situation. I hope that all of this will be corrected in the near future,” he said.

Earlier this week, Imedi reported that the European Parliament had imposed a one-year ban on journalists from the three Georgian broadcasters entering its main premises. The European Parliament has not publicly commented on the reported suspension of accreditation.

In February, the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on Imedi and PosTV, accusing both channels of spreading disinformation about the war in Ukraine. The sanctions statement said the broadcasters had contributed to policies that were “destabilising Ukraine and undermining its sovereignty”.

Shortly afterwards, some Members of the European Parliament called for similar measures to be adopted by EU member states.

News.Az