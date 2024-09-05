Iran reiterates its resolve to retaliate against Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

A senior Iranian military official has warned Israel not to doubt his country’s resolve to retaliate for the assassination of senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Brigadier General Ali Abdollahi, Deputy Chief of Staff for Coordination of the Iranian Armed Forces, made the statement during a ceremony in Koumeleh, a city in northwestern Iran, News.Az reports citing Iranian media. He emphasized that the "Zionist regime" should not assume Iran would refrain from responding to this act, highlighting that Iran has demonstrated its commitment to defending its sovereignty.Abdollahi also referenced statements by Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who pledged a "harsh response" to the assassination, while noting that the timing of the response would be determined by the country's leadership and senior commanders.

