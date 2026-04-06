Iran rejects ceasefire, says it would enable renewed attacks

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Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has firmly rejected the idea of a ceasefire with the United States and Israel, saying it would amount to a pause that allows adversaries to regroup and launch further attacks.

Responding to questions about US ceasefire proposals at his weekly news conference on Monday, Baghaei said: “The reason we say no to a ceasefire is experience. A ceasefire means a pause to strengthen forces for renewed crimes,” News.Az reports, citing Tasnim news agency.

He added that such arrangements are unacceptable in principle, arguing they enable escalation rather than resolution.

“No rational person would do this,” he said, stressing that Iran’s demands go beyond a temporary halt in fighting and must address the underlying causes of the conflict.

Baghaei also said Iran’s position is guided by national security considerations and that any agreement must include guarantees against future aggression.

News.Az