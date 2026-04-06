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Rejection
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Iran’s embassy in London has condemned new UK sanctions and allegations against Tehran as “unfounded” and “politically motivated”.15 May 2026-12:07
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Iran’s Foreign Ministry has dismissed as “utterly baseless and rejected” Kuwait’s accusations that Tehran was planning hostile acts against the Gulf state.13 May 2026-13:46
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The United States rejected Iran’s latest peace proposal because it was not a “letter of surrender”, a senior Iranian diplomat has said, alleging that Washington seeks to impose its will through intimidation and pressure rather than genuine diplomacy.13 May 2026-11:47
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Iran has rejected a US–Bahrain draft resolution on the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as a one-sided attempt to legitimise what it calls unlawful military actions while ignoring the root cause of the crisis, which Tehran says is US–Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic since 28 February.08 May 2026-10:14
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Iran’s embassy in London has strongly rejected what it called “baseless and irresponsible” allegations of anti-Semitism made by British officials, accusing the UK of failing to provide evidence and of hosting terrorist groups on its territory.06 May 2026-13:15
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Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has dismissed claims that Iran seeks a nuclear bomb, saying the narrative has been used for more than two decades to frighten the international community and exert political pressure.24 Apr 2026-10:26
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Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has said Tehran will not accept negotiations with Washington under what he described as threats.21 Apr 2026-12:50
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Iran’s Majlis (Parliament) Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has categorically rejected what he described as a series of false claims by US President Donald Trump regarding the Strait of Hormuz and the Islamic Republic’s rules governing transit through the strategic waterway.18 Apr 2026-11:42
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Iran has strongly rejected a UAE-backed proposal adopted by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to establish a so-called “safe maritime corridor” in the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as legally unfounded and politically motivated.15 Apr 2026-12:56
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Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has firmly rejected the idea of a ceasefire with the United States and Israel, saying it would amount to a pause that allows adversaries to regroup and launch further attacks.06 Apr 2026-13:28
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