Iran reveals date for next phase of nuclear talks with U.S.

The fourth round of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States is scheduled for May 3, said Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in a statement to Iranian media following the third round of negotiations in Muscat, News.Az reports.

He noted that the talks are being held through Oman's mediation, and that Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi will coordinate the next round and keep both sides informed.

Araghchi added that experts and specialists will also participate in the fourth round.

"As discussions between Iran and the U.S. move gradually into more detailed areas, additional experts and specialists are being brought into the negotiating teams," he said. "Economic experts took part in the third round, and their contributions were very helpful. It appears that for the next round, experts from Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization may also be added to the delegation."

