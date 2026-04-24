Iran warns regional states over support for US-Israeli actions

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Iran has strongly rejected a resolution issued by the Arab League criticising its military actions during what Tehran describes as an illegal US-Israeli war, while warning regional states against facilitating any hostile activity against the country.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei’s remarks came two days after an extraordinary ministerial meeting of the Council of the League of Arab States adopted a resolution condemning Iran’s retaliatory strikes on locations hosting US forces and calling for compensation, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

Baghaei categorically rejected the statement, urging the bloc to “adjust its approaches away from the influence of the one-sided and unconstructive positions of certain members.”

He reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, particularly the prohibition of the use of force and respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Referring to recent strikes, Baghaei said Iran’s actions were strictly defensive.

“The defensive actions of the Islamic Republic of Iran against US military bases and facilities stationed in certain countries on the southern shores of the Persian Gulf were carried out within the framework of the inherent right to legitimate self-defence in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, and in response to the military aggression of the US and the Zionist regime against Iran,” he said.

He also warned regional governments against allowing their territory to be used in operations against Iran, citing international legal principles of non-intervention.

“Those regional governments that have in any way, whether by facilitating access, providing bases, or offering logistical or intelligence support, placed their territory and facilities at the disposal of the military actions of the United States and the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran, bear international responsibility for the consequences of these actions and must be held to account,” he said.

Rejecting the accusations contained in the Arab League statement, Baghaei instead pointed to what he described as the underlying causes of regional instability.

“Chronic instability and insecurity in the West Asia region are the result of the presence and military interventions of extra-regional actors, as well as the continuation of occupation and the colonial plan to annihilate Palestinians,” he said, warning that “feigning ignorance of this obvious reality will merely cause the continuation and escalation of insecurity.”

Despite the criticism, he reiterated Tehran’s readiness to strengthen cooperation with neighbouring countries.

He urged regional states to “understand their legal and political responsibilities, avoid adopting tension-inducing positions, and pursue a path of constructive interaction based on mutual respect.”

News.Az