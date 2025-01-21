Iran's army uses Cobra helicopters, Fajr-5 missiles in drill

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian Army's Ground Forces demonstrated their operational capabilities during a large-scale military exercise conducted in the northeastern city of Taybad, News.az reports citing local media .

The military drill featured various units of the Army Ground Forces, including artillery, armored divisions, airborne units, drone squads, electronic warfare units, and missile groups, all participating to enhance their operational readiness and effectiveness in potential combat scenarios.Brigadier General Karim Cheshak, deputy commander for Army’s Ground Forces for Operations, said on Tuesday that the exercise involved the use of Fajr-5 missiles and precision-guided artillery, supported by heavy fire from Cobra helicopters targeting simulated terrorist group locations.General Cheshak said the primary objective of the war game was to enhance the combat readiness of the Army Ground Forces.“This exercise prepares our forces for response and counter-operations against any aggressive action,” he said.He further noted that the drill aimed to demonstrate Iran’s military edge and power in the face of psychological operations by the enemy while bolstering national morale, unity, and cohesion.The commander noted that the exercise also sought to promote deterrence and disrupt enemy calculations. “We rehearsed pre-planned strategies using the latest weapons and equipment of the Army Ground Forces,” he added.

